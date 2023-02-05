Putin and Lukashenko discussed three blocks of issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation

During a telephone conversation on February 5, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin three blocks of issues related to Russian-Belarusian cooperation, and also agreed to meet with him. About it informs press service of the Belarusian leader.

The first set of issues raised during the conversation between politicians concerned bilateral relations. In particular, Putin and Lukashenko assessed the common agenda for interaction in the sphere of politics, economy and security.

The second block concerned the fulfillment by the two governments of the instructions given by the presidents earlier, and first of all, it was about the instructions in the field of import substitution and in all areas of anti-sanction interaction. The press service indicated that the heads of state agreed to hold a meeting at which an assessment would be made of the implementation of all agreements.

The third block of topics that were given attention during the meeting included issues related to preparations for the session of the Supreme State Council. “Due to the fact that a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State is scheduled for February, the Supreme State Council is tentatively scheduled to be held in April-May,” the press service said in a statement, adding that a number of documents will be signed at the meeting, which will consolidate the existing agreements between Moscow and Minsk.

Earlier it was reported that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko thanked the United States and the West for the sanctions.