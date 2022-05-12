Manchester City recently gave one of the great bombings of the market. The Citizens officially announced the signing of Erling Braut Haaland, one of the greatest soccer jewels in the world. The arrival of the Norwegian striker in the Premier League has generated many expectations. The 21-year-old will join Pep Guardiola’s squad in the summer, once he finishes the season.
In this context, the Norwegian star’s first game with Manchester City could be against Club América. In previous weeks, the English team reported that it would hold a friendly match against the Eagles as part of its tour of the United States. The matchup is scheduled to take place on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Through a statement, the Citizens reported details about the hiring of the Norwegian giant: “Manchester City can confirm that it has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Haaland on July 1, 2022.”
Taking into account the date that Haaland will join the Manchester discipline, it is likely that he will have a few minutes in the duel against America, which is scheduled to take place 19 after his arrival.
Everything indicates that the new and stellar signing of Manchester City could debut in the so-called Lone Star Cup, the friendly match against the Eagles.
