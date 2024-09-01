Mash: the conflict in the Aist restaurant on Patriarch’s Ponds began inside the establishment

The conflict at the Aist restaurant on Patriarch’s Ponds in central Moscow began inside the establishment. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

It is noted that the men began arguing in the restaurant, then they went outside. At some point, one of the participants in the conflict pulled out a gun and opened fire. They are currently being questioned by police officers.

The shooting near the Aist restaurant became known on September 1. The police officers who arrived at the scene cordoned off the restaurant and evacuated the customers. The shooter was detained and taken to the police station.

