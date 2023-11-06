People’s Artist Yuri Solomin lost consciousness before being hospitalized with a stroke

Details of the condition of People’s Artist of the Russian Federation and artistic director of the Maly Theater Yuri Solomin, who was urgently hospitalized with a stroke, have become known. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the publication, the 88-year-old actor lost consciousness while walking and fell. Eyewitnesses called an ambulance. By the time the doctors arrived at Spiridonyevsky Lane, Solomin had come to his senses. From there he was hospitalized. Now the people’s artist is in hospital in serious condition.

The fact that Yuri Solomin was urgently hospitalized with a stroke in Moscow became known on Sunday, November 6th.

Solomin played in such films as “An Ordinary Miracle”, “The Bat”, “Blockade”, “His Excellency’s Adjutant” and many others. In total, his filmography includes more than 80 projects. In the films “The Inspector General”, “The Scandalous Incident at Brickmill”, “The Shore of His Life” and others, the cinematographer acted as a director.