Friday, December 17, 2021
Details of the collapse of the iron bridge in Nineveh due to torrential rains

December 17, 2021
A statement by the cell, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that “in addition to its duties in pursuing wanted persons and clearing land, the security forces in Kirkuk Governorate are evacuating many besieged families as a result of the torrential rains.”

The statement added that “on a related front, the heavy rain led to the fall of the iron bridge (Al-Gwer Bridge) and its complete suspension, and the bridge began to slowly drift with torrents within the sector of the Nineveh Operations Command.”

Earlier, 8 people, including a baby, were killed in floods that swept the city of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, after heavy rains fell last night, according to our correspondent.

The most affected areas were Erbil: Darto, Mam Zawa, Qushtapa, Roshanbiran and other areas, as torrential torrents swept through them, killing at least 8 people, including a 10-month-old child, according to government figures in Kurdstan Iraq.

