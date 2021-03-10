The criminal investigation officer of the Vasileostrovsky district of St. Petersburg, Konstantin Golubev, was interrogated in the case of abuse of office. He is accused of “leaking” information from the “Search-Magistral” database, which could have appeared in the investigation of Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) about the FSB. This was reported by “Fontanka”.

According to the newspaper, after interrogation, Golubev was released on recognizance not to leave. It is clarified that he and his colleague in the criminal investigation, Major Roman Gladyshev, knew the details of the case in advance. “All necessary office computers were inspected in advance, so any searches at the time of initiation were unimportant and formal,” Fontanka explained.

It is also known that Golubev asked Gladyshev to see the details of the Tomsk-Moscow flight that Navalny was flying, without explaining that this was a private initiative of his friend, journalist of the Baza publication Miaile Machulite, but citing a business necessity. Fontanka points out that due to Navalny’s involvement in this case, Golubev’s request turned “almost into an anti-state” and grew into a criminal case.

At the end of February, it was reported that Machulite had been detained in St. Petersburg as part of an investigation into a data leak. An acquaintance of the police officer asked the girl for a meeting, promising to give her information that “might interest her very much.” Kommersant wrote that the journalist was interrogated in connection with the case of leakage of data on flight 2614, which was flown by Navalny.

During the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the oppositionist became ill. The plane was urgently landed in Omsk. The patient was sent to the German clinic “Charite”, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the “Novichok” group in Navalny’s body.

The database “Search-Magistral” contains information about the trips of a particular person by intercity regular modes of transport using a passport or other document that proves the identity. It also contains information about movements in trains, airplanes or passenger vehicles. Police officers have access to the database, who can use it by entering their username and password.