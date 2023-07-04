In the middle of April, cazzu and Christian Nodal surprised everyone by announcing their first pregnancynews that quickly monopolized the social networks And the media.

Just a couple of days after they announced the arrival of their first son, Christian Nodal committed an imprudence during an interview, where he accidentally revealed the gender of her babysince he said that it was a little girl.

The interpreter error of ‘bottle after bottle‘ caused even more shock among the fans of both talented singers, who are very excited to meet the baby of cazzu and Nodal.

There is no doubt that waiting for the birth of Cazzu’s baby and Christian Nodal It is highly anticipated by the media world, and recently, the Sonoran gave a clue to one of the most important events of his entire life.

Although a few months ago Christian Nodal He assured that he would keep the details about the birth of his baby with the Argentine rapper private, it seems that he will not be able to resist at all after an interview he had with a Spanish medium.

Among the rumors that have flooded social networks about the possible date of the baby’s birth in August, Christian Nodal cleared up all the speculation, since the arrival of his first child will be in the month of September.

