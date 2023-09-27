He deputy director of the Thai National Police, Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke” and investigated for alleged corruption, admitted this Wednesday in an interview to having periodically paid “three or four journalists” who have been working on the coverage of his cases, but he denied that it was corruption.

In a phone interview with a well-known social media show, Big Joke, who supervises, among others, the case against the Spaniard Daniel Sancho for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, has admitted that He paid about 10,000 baht (about $270) to “three or four journalists” every time they accompanied him “to cover the news” of the cases under his jurisdiction.

“When the reporters accompanied me to cover the news, I gave them 10,000 baht for their work (…) I have between three and four journalists who have worked with me for a long time.“said the deputy director.

The statements come within the framework of an investigation that links Big Joke and several of his subordinates to illegal online betting funds, who have also been connected with alleged payments to journalists.

However, the deputy director of the National Police said that he has not asked the journalists to “do anything specific” nor did the professionals approach him to ask for money and He justified that he made the payments simply because “it is known that journalists are not well paid.”



Big Joke, known for his high media profile, He has been the visible face of the Police during the investigation of Daniel Sancho for the murder of Arrieta last August on the island of Phangan.

The controversial police officer is also one of the four candidates who aspire to occupy the position of top chief of the National Police, who should be appointed this Wednesday by the prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, although the election could be postponed due to the investigation into Big Joke’s alleged involvement in online gambling operations.

Last Monday, police searched the home and other properties of the deputy chief in Bangkok, as well as other senior police officials, to look for evidence related to the alleged bribery of some 140 million baht ($3.89 million or $3.65 million euros) received from an illegal online betting group.

Big Joke has denied all allegations and stated that it has “no connection with the gambling sites,” while considering the complaints against him to be the product of political conspiracies. For this reason, he filed a complaint the day before the Criminal Court against Monday’s raid and alleged that the police search warrant on his property was “inappropriate” and has caused damage to his “reputation.”

How is the case going?

The Thai Police finalized the investigation report a few days ago into the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta at the hands of the Spaniard Daniel Sancho despite allegations of corruption against the supervisor of the case and number two in the force, Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke”.

As police sources told Efe this Tuesday, the report of the case involving Sancho is being finalized and All that remains is its review, so that it can be delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office next month.

