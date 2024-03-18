Among the leaked Pentagon data, details of the battles for Artemovsk appeared

About new documents posted in an online gaming group on Discord by US Air National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison, told edition “Tsargrad”.

According to the publication, among other documents about NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army, military personnel also published data on the battles for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and air defense plans for Ukraine as of February 2023: “BUK (SA-11) ammunition will be completely depleted by March 31, 2023, S300 (SA-10) ammunition will be completely depleted by May 2, 2023.”

“Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are almost completely surrounded, the Main Intelligence Directorate plans to send an elite unit to stabilize the catastrophic situation,” one of the documents says.

Earlier it became known that Jack Teixeira, who admitted his guilt, agreed to a prison sentence of 16 years.