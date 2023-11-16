If you open the Soviet edition of the letters of the writer Alexander Pushkin today, you will see continuous omissions and lacunae. The fact is that the famous writer called everything by its proper name, including corrupt women, about whom he wrote a lot, Vaskin noted.

“The fact that there were legal brothels was a very important deterrent. The energy of citizens thirsting for love found an outlet in this industry. At the same time, their behavior in the world remained measured and modest,” said the Moscow expert.

Previously, details of the attitude of ordinary people towards doormen in Tsarist Russia were revealed.