The robbers who attacked the widow of Alexander Gradsky Marina Kotashenko were armed, a source told Izvestia on Sunday, January 16.

The robbery occurred at the 255th kilometer of the Central Ring Road. An unknown person driving a Volkswagen Jetta provoked an accident, after which three men got into the car with Kotashenko and began to threaten him with weapons.

They forced the woman to return to a cottage settlement in the Naro-Fominsk district and, according to Kotashenko, stole 100 million rubles from her. After they forced her to take the robbers to Aprelevka.

Kotashenko went to the police a few hours later.

Actress Marina Kotashenko is the widow of singer and composer Alexander Gradsky, with whom he married a month before his death. The couple lived together since 2003, and after suffering COVID-19 in the fall of 2021, Gradsky wrote a will and formalized the relationship with the actress at the registry office.

Singer and composer Alexander Gradsky died on November 28, 2021 at the age of 72. On November 26, the artist was urgently hospitalized in Moscow with a suspected stroke. The singer began to feel worse after suffering COVID-19 in September.

The artist was buried on December 1 at the Vagankovsky cemetery in Moscow. Artists Lev Leshchenko, Leonid Agutin, Alexander Rosenbaum, Grigory Leps and others came to say goodbye to Gradsky. The composer’s older children Maria and Daniil, as well as his widow Marina Kotashenko, attended the ceremony.

In the musician’s hometown, his memory was immortalized by naming one of the streets of Kopeysk after Gradsky.