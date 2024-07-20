The man who tried to kill the former president and Republican candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Donald Trumpused a drone to obtain aerial images of the rally grounds before the event began last Saturday, it reported on Friday. The Wall Street Journal.

According to the criteria of

The Journal, citing security officials briefed on the matter, says Trump’s attacker, Thomas Crooks, He used the drone on a “programmed flight path” over the area where the event was to be held in Butler, Pennsylvania, hours beforehand and the route suggests he flew the drone more than once.

The information, which reflects the important security flaws The details of the attack have been leaked in dribs and drabs as the FBI heads up the main investigation into the two major unknowns surrounding the attack: what motivated Crooks to shoot Trump and how he did it.

Every guest at the Republican National Convention has paid homage to Donald Trump, their presidential candidate, over the past four days. Photo:EPA Share

Browsing history on attacker’s devices

Following a meeting between members of the FBI and the Secret Service with congressmen last Wednesday, details have been revealed about the Search history on the attacker’s devices, which included Trump and President Joe Bidenand the upcoming public interventions of the two, among other things.

According to CNNinvestigators also found a photo on his phone of Ethan Crumbleythe underage shooter in a Michigan school shooting in 2021 that left four students dead and seven injured, and details of his parents, who were convicted of manslaughter.

On the day of the attack, according to what was reported ABC, Secret Service snipers spotted Crooks on the roof of the building from which he fired 20 minutes earlier that he did so, and the security forces had identified him as a person of interest an hour earlier and even observed that he was using a rangefinder.

Crooks, 20, was killed by snipers seconds after he shot Trump as he spoke on stage; the former president escaped unharmed with only a wound to his right ear, while one member of the audience died and two others were seriously injured.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is scheduled to testify before a U.S. congressional committee on Monday.

EFE

More news