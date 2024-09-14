TASS: North Ossetia’s Minister of Labor and Social Development Aidarova Arrested for a Month

The Minister of Labor and Social Development of North Ossetia, Alina Aidarova, has been arrested for a month in a case of abuse of power. This was reported by TASS with reference to the united press service of the courts of general jurisdiction of the republic.

It was reported that the ministry and some of its subordinate institutions violated the requirements of Federal Law No. 44-FZ “On the contract system in the sphere of procurement of goods, works, services to meet state and municipal needs” when concluding state contracts. Other details of the case were not disclosed.

On the detention of the minister it became known on Friday, September 13. On that day, searches were conducted in the ministry, and several other employees of the department were detained along with Aidarova.

Alina Aidarova has held the post of minister since 2021. Before that, she was deputy head of the republic’s Ministry of Labor.