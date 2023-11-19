The Italian police arrested the young man after he wrote the phrase “I love God” on a piece of paper, after he suffered from some behavioral disorders on board the plane.

According to what his father told Sky News Arabia, the family did not know the fate of their son until the last hours.

The sixty-year-old man confirms that his son, who has been living in France for 4 years, has been suffering from a psychological crisis in recent months, and the family sent him the necessary money to book a ticket to return to Egypt and obtain the necessary health care in his country.

Abdel Sattar explains to Sky News Arabia the details of what happened since his son’s plane departed from France, saying:

I waited for him inside Cairo Airport at the scheduled time for his plane to arrive, but it did not arrive. A few hours later, I received phone calls from his friends in France informing me that he had encountered a problem during the flight and that the police had arrested him.

One of the passengers from the city of Belqas (Dakahlia Governorate), to which I belong, was surprised by my son’s disturbed state during the flight. When the flight crew intervened, he wrote down on a piece of paper the phrase “I love God” in English.

The plane’s crew decided to make an emergency landing in Rome, and after its arrival, a police force intervened and he was taken to a security center under tight security while he was in a state of panic, according to a video clip I obtained from an Egyptian passenger on the flight.

I immediately visited one of the lawyers specialized in these types of cases to help me communicate with officials at the Egyptian Consulate in Rome, to find out the fate of my son and how quickly to rescue him from this harsh situation.

Mahmoud’s father points out that the Regional Director of the Arab-European Center for Human Rights, Ahmed Ghazi, addressed the officials at the Egyptian Consulate in Rome, and sent all the personal data about the detained son, as well as the details of the incident that took place on the plane, only to find great interest from the Egyptian Consul in Italy.

Abdel Sattar added: “I received a phone call from the Egyptian consul in Rome, who told me about attempts to check on my son and find out about his legal status.” He said, “The Italian authorities decided, after conducting preliminary investigations, not to keep him and to return him back to France.”

The father sensed the end of the crisis and that he was close to getting his son back, but the situation suddenly turned upside down, according to Ghazi’s statements to Sky News Arabia, which learned that the young Egyptian man was arrested a second time at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris without any legal basis.

Ghazi notes that Mahmoud was taken to the airport police station, and has not yet been allowed to communicate with his family or the Egyptian embassy in Paris, stressing that he has addressed the Egyptian embassy in Paris, as happened earlier with the Egyptian consulate in Rome, to appeal to them to intervene.

Ghazi continues: “We also addressed officials in the Ministry of Immigration to help find solutions to release Mahmoud, who suffers from psychological disorders, in addition to his poor health condition after the enormous pressures he has been exposed to recently, and because we want to reassure him and return him to Egypt to settle in the arms of his family.”

The deputy regional director of the center, Ahmed El-Zanati, said: “After the end of the crisis, the Arab-European Center for Human Rights intends to file a complaint against the authorities in Italy and France for treating the young Egyptian man unjustly, because he did not affect the safety of the passengers on the plane or endanger their lives.” “.