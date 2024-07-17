The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan has revealed details of the arrest of a relative of the head of the department

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has revealed details of the detention of a relative of the head of the agency, Kamchybek Tashiev, transmits “Sputnik Kyrgyzstan”.

It is noted that the unnamed brother-in-law is suspected of fraud on an especially large scale with the misappropriation of a large sum of money thanks to a conspiracy with a Turkish citizen.

According to the department, Tashiev ordered an objective investigation, despite the close family ties. Both defendants are currently detained.

Earlier it became known that the State Committee for National Security arrested the nephew of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in a case of causing material damage on an especially large scale. Ulan Japarov was remanded in custody until August 19.