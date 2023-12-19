The franchise of Call of Duty has not had the best luck in life in these years, we are not talking about sales as such but about the quality of the video game itself, since among the clearest examples we have Modern Warfare IIIwhich had such a short campaign that even the voice actor of god of war He has made fun of it. And with that in mind, it seems that Activision has taken things very seriously, since information about the shooter that will arrive in the year has recently been distributed 2025.

As mentioned by the media, the game is currently in development as a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, set around 2030, five years after what we saw in the last decade. Given this, fans must wait for the return of some of their favorite protagonists from the franchise while the team faces a new villain after the death of Menendezsomething that will give a lot of nostalgia to those who tried the experience at the time.

Among other data that has been spread, the remastered maps of Black Ops 2 will be coming to the game, but recent plans and the scope of the game have changed significantly. It is speculated that the game is likely a response to widespread criticism from fans who described Modern Warfare III as a glorified DLC for its predecessor 2022. And clearly the payment is quite equal to how little it offers, even in comparison to the worst titles in this franchise.

As for more details of the game, it is said that it is also scheduled to have a review of its movement, something similar to what is done with fighting games and we would have the classic 'choose 10' to create a class, the mode of Shooting game and another round-based zombie mode. Nor has it been clear whether in some way nintendo switch or his supposed successor will have the opportunity to receive the title, since Microsoft At the time he spoke of a deal to take the franchise to these horizons.

We will have to wait for more information Activision release over time.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: It is time for Call of Duty to recover the reputation that made it great at the time, otherwise things may end up tiring people out. Those sales at some point can go down if things are not done well.