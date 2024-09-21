Pianist Safronov will not file a complaint against the taxi driver who attacked him

Pianist Luka Safronov, the son of artist Nikas Safronov, shared details of the attack by a taxi driver in St. Petersburg. The man quotes “Fontanka”.

According to Safronov Jr., after the attack, he performed at the opening of his father’s exhibition despite his arm injury. After that, his condition worsened. “The doctor said that the hematoma had grown during the concert. He explained that the muscles were working, the tendons were tied. The strain caused swelling,” he admitted.

The musician added that despite the lack of an apology from the taxi driver, he would not file a police report. Safronov suggested that the taxi driver was not a local – the conflict broke out because the driver did not want to drive up to the supposedly closed entrance, however, the entrances at the scene of the brawl have been open since the morning. “And if he is a visitor, then, well, what can we do? It’s okay, the city will re-educate him,” he muses. The musician also added that he would like to forbid the taxi driver from coming to his father’s exhibition.

Luka Safronov spoke about the fight with the taxi driver on September 20. The musician stated that after a verbal altercation, the man forcibly dragged him out of the car.