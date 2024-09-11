The President of the National School of Football Coaches of Spain (CENAFE) Miguel Galan has revealed details of the contracts of local football players and their partners regarding sexual relations. His words are quoted by Antenna 3.

The contract may stipulate the time during which sexual intimacy between partners may occur, as well as the types of sexual activities. A separate section is devoted to the types of contraception that the parties will use.

Galan said several players may have used a sexual consent contract, including at least two La Liga players and one from the third division.

On May 20, it became known that former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra had signed a contract with his girlfriend, under which she is obliged to have sex with him every time they meet. It was noted that the footballer’s Jessica Goicoechea supports him.