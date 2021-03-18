Details of seizing the “fake prizes” gang

An Egyptian security source revealed the details of the arrest of the “fake prizes” gang, which specialized in fraudulently seizing the electronic payment card data of hundreds of Egyptians, and re-using them in online purchases.

Many Egyptians had recently complained, through social media posts, of being exposed to scams that resulted in the seizure of their electronic payment card data.

When the security authorities began investigating these complaints, the investigations confirmed that 3 unemployed people residing in Minya Governorate, south of Cairo, one of whom had a criminal record, formed a gang formation specialized in committing fraud and defrauding citizens and appropriating their money, by stealing their data.

An Egyptian security source said in a statement to “Sky News”, that the gang formation plan was based on calling many Egyptians claiming that they were customer service representatives of Egyptian mobile companies and banks, and deluding these victims that they had won financial prizes from those companies or asking them to update bank data. Unlike the truth.

These criminals requested bank data and those related to electronic payment cards, claiming to deposit the value of these prizes in them, but they used them to make purchases, make purchases in many electronic shopping sites, and ship their electronic balances and wallets.

A high-level security team was formed from the Public Security Sector and the Minya Security Directorate, which managed to raid the headquarters of the gang formation and arrest them.