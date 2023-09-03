Representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers: Scholz fell while jogging, he has bruises on his face

The representative of the German Cabinet in an interview with the publication t online revealed the details of the injury to Chancellor Olaf Scholz during sports.

According to her, the head of the German government fell while jogging, he has bruises on his face.

The representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers assured that this would not affect Scholz’s schedule for the coming week, since Monday, September 4, he intends to return to work.

Earlier it was reported that Olaf Scholz was injured while playing sports on Saturday, September 2, his visit to the city of Heringen in Hesse, scheduled for Sunday, September 3, was canceled.