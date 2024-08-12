Vinicius Jr. is one of the most sought-after and highly valued players in the world of football. The Brazilian winger for Real Madrid has an estimated market value of 180 million euros. According to the most recent reports, the Merengues rejected a multi-million-euro offer for their star player from Saudi Arabia.
According to various media outlets, Al Ahli has put on the table nearly a billion euros in salary for the Brazilian footballer, a candidate for this year’s Ballon d’Or, and hundreds of millions for the white institution in exchange for the transfer.
Vini Jr. is said to have received this offer to sign a five-year contract with Al Ahli. In addition to the money, the club is said to have offered the Brazilian to be the face of the 2034 World Cup.
The offer would also have offered Vini the chance to return to European football when he turns 30, become a free agent in 2010 and have the chance to choose the job of his choice in Saudi Arabian football after retirement.
The Arab team sought to break the market with this move, but those close to the player himself and Real Madrid have decided not to accept the succulent proposal.
The transfer market will be open until August 30. While it seems unlikely that Vini Jr. will leave Real Madrid this summer, it is becoming increasingly difficult to resist the money-making attacks of Arab football.
