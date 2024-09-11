Ura.ru: Children who burned a helicopter got into the Noyabrsk airport through a hole in the fence

The children who burned a helicopter at the Noyabrsk airport in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District entered its territory through a hole in the fence. The relevant details were revealed by the publication Ura.ra with reference to the source.

According to the publication, the teenagers, aged 13 and 14, met in the entrance of a residential building on the night of September 11, from there they took a taxi to the airport and got onto the airfield through a manhole. The mother of one of the boys works at the airport. The teenagers are being raised by stepfathers, but their families are well-off.

It was previously reported that they doused the Mi-8 with flammable liquid and set it on fire with cigarettes. At first, the plan failed, as the helicopter did not catch fire. However, then one of the guys started to light a second cigarette, and at that moment an explosion occurred.

The children were burned, and an ambulance was called for them. The Mi-8 burned almost completely. Investigators found out that the minors were promised five million rubles for arson. In addition, a few days ago they set fire to a cell phone tower worth 300 thousand rubles.