In August, Britain imposed sanctions on seven Russian officials on the first anniversary of the poisoning of the Kremlin’s most prominent opponent.

They are all members of the Russian Federal Security Service (formerly KGB), and they are accused of orchestrating the attack on Navalny on August 20 with a toxin that affects the nervous system. Under the sanctions, their assets in the United Kingdom were frozen and they were banned from entering its territory.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “In response to London’s unfriendly practices and based on the principle of reciprocity, it has been decided to impose sanctions on a similar number of British officials closely involved in anti-Russian activities.”

The ministry explained that these British officials were “banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation”, without giving further details about their identities.

Moscow accused Britain of seeking to continue a “destructive path” of bilateral relations.

Western intelligence agencies concluded with “high reliability” that agents of the Russian Federal Security Service poisoned Navalny with Novichok last year.

The Russian dissident was transferred to Germany for treatment, but he insisted on returning to his country in January, and was arrested upon arrival and imprisoned.

Relations between Moscow and London have been experiencing a crisis since 2006, due to the death of former agent Alexander Litvinenko after he was exposed to toxic radiation in the British capital.

Litvinenko had accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to liquidate him.

The deterioration of relations accelerated after an assassination attempt with Novichok against former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in 2018. That incident led to mutual retaliatory measures between the two countries.