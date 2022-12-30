CBS Sports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary at Al Nasr will be $75 million a year

Details of the transition of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi club Al-Nasr have appeared. It is reported by CBS Sports, citing sources close to the team.

According to the publication, the striker’s salary in Al-Nasr will be $75 million a year. It is specified that the player has already passed the first part of the medical examination. The second part of the test will take place next week.

Earlier on Friday, December 30, it became known that Ronaldo joined the Al-Nasr squad. It was reported that the contract of the 37-year-old striker with the team is calculated until the summer of 2025.

On November 30, the club’s management promised the football player a salary of 200 million euros per season. The Portuguese was ready to accept this offer, since no European team could give him a similar contract.

On November 22, Manchester United, for which Ronaldo has played since 2021, officially announced the termination of the agreement with the striker by mutual agreement of the parties. Before that, the footballer accused Manchester United of betrayal and said that he did not respect Manchester United head coach Eric ten Hag.