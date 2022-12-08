Record: Cristiano Ronaldo did not leave the World Cup to avoid a split in the national team

There were details of a conversation between striker Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach of the Portuguese national football team Fernando Santos on the eve of the World Cup match with Switzerland. This is reported record.

Several sources of the publication confirmed that Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team in Qatar. It is specified that the striker had a heated conversation with Santos before the match of the 1/8 finals of the tournament. However, the player retreated in a dispute to avoid a split in the team.

On December 8, information appeared that Ronaldo wanted to leave the World Cup due to the fact that Santos did not release him in the starting lineup of the 1/8 final match with Switzerland. However, in the end, the player remained at the disposal of the team. The Portuguese Football Federation denied reports of threats from the attacker.

The Portuguese national team defeated Switzerland with a score of 6: 1 and reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Ronaldo appeared on the field in the 73rd minute and did not score.