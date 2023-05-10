Last Star Wars Celebration had many surprises to reveal, it all started with the revelation of some series like Ashoka and until the confirmation of the following season of The Mandalorian. For his part, something that drew a lot of attention was that the character of King He will return in a new film that raises the future of the recent trilogy.

The tape has been mentioned to arrive at some point in 2025since the production and recordings are going to start this year, obviously having the return of Daisy Ridley in the leading role. For its part, the work team has as director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoywho worked on the series of ms marvel from last year.

In a new interview with the media, one of the faces responsible for lucasfilm, kathleen kennedygave more details about this new story, talking about a kind of evolution of the franchise and of course, detaching itself in a certain way from the lineage of the skywalker.

This is what he mentioned:

What we are exploring is the evolution of the Jedi. The plot takes place 15 years after Star Wars. Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The First Order has been exterminated, the situation of the Jedi is strange, there are also questions about how many Jedi exist, and Rey is building the New Order.

For now, the return of some other characters from this same saga is not confirmed, but it is possible that others like Finn either Poe Dameron return to make an appearance to accompany King on the journey that awaits you.

Via: Empire

editor’s note: Honestly, seeing the return of this character calls my attention, and that’s because the ending was very much on the air. We will see in a few years if this return can amend the mistakes of the past.