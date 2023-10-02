The young Daniel Sancho will be summoned to trial in the coming weeks for the crime of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. The Police, in charge of the investigation, accuse the young Spaniard of premeditated murder and have already sent the report with the evidence that he collected to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Arrieta, born in Córdoba, was murdered on the Thai island of Koh Phangan in early August after seeing Sancho, prior to the Full Moon festivities, very popular in that country.

Since August 7, The son of actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo is in jail. Sancho confessed to the Police that he had dismembered the Colombian, for which the Police accused him of premeditated murder.

The proof that it is not

The investigation report reached the Thai Prosecutor’s Office on October 2, 26 days before the deadline granted to them by law expired.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment / Social networks

Although the entire document is not known, the Spanish media had access to some of the elements analyzed by the Police. One of the evidence that had been shown at a press conference, according to information from the channel TVEwould have been eliminated.

This is the stab wound that Thai authorities said they found in the Colombian doctor’s shirt. “There was a fight (in the bathroom) and then Daniel stabbed Edwin, who hit his head on the sink,” Surachate Hakparn, deputy director of the Thai Police, known as ‘Big Joke,’ said in August.

“We have seen that there are stab marks on the shirt. From this, we understand that it is not an accident, it is a murder,” said Hakparn when showing the photo of the surgeon’s garment.

Edwin Arrieta t-shirt. Photo: Thailand Police.

The stab wound would have been dismissed in the reportsaid journalist Gema Peñalosa in the program Mornings of TVE.

“At the massive press conference of the Thai Police they claimed that Edwin had been stabbed in the chest. But the report does not include that stab wound,” the communicator said.

The reconstruction of the events, however, is in line with what the Police initially said. “Daniel punches him, Edwin bites him, Daniel pushes him and the surgeon, according to the report, falls and hits his head on the sink,” Peñalosa said.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand.

In the event that the evidence of the stab wound to the chest had been eliminated, The results of the autopsy confirmed that the Colombian died with his throat slit.

“(Arrieta) fell and hit his head against the sink, but he did not die at that moment, but rather when Sancho began to cut his neck, according to forensics,” the Police said.

The key videos for the Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta case

The report details the reasons that led to the strong fight between the two.. Spanish media have anticipated that the trigger could have been an intimate video that Daniel Sancho’s defense will use in the trial.

“Daniel, in his statement, says that he was afraid of Edwin, that he coerced him. And this is the news, he did it with a sexual video of Daniel,” reported the communicator Peñalosa.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

Among the evidence – in addition to his confession – that the Police collected to accuse him of premeditated murder, are videos from security cameras and sales invoices that would prove that he bought knives and cleaning products to attack the Colombian and alter the crime scene. .

There are also videos that show him on several occasions leaving the hotel with bags and suitcases on different occasions. He was photographed at 7:57 pm on August 2, 8:25 pm, 11:32 pm and 2:49 am on August 3, while riding the motorcycle.

Displacements of Daniel Sancho after the crime. Photo: Thailand Police.

Likewise, he was captured at 6:22 am, 6:57 am, 11:13 pm and 11:41 pm on August 3 with suitcases. According to the police, There he took Arrieta’s body to throw it in a garbage dump and into the sea.

What will happen to Daniel Sancho after the Police report?

The Prosecutor’s Office has a few days to analyze the report and, if it considers it necessary, request new evidence before asking the Court to start the hearings.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

One of the three judges in the case spoke with the Spanish network’s ‘And Now Sonsoles’ program Antenna 3. When asked about the future of the young Spaniard, The judge stated that he would not necessarily receive the death penalty if it can be proven that the murder was not premeditated.

“It can be reduced from the death penalty to life imprisonment,” he commented. In fact, according to the judge, there is a possibility that he will not receive a life sentence either: “At least 15 years is a minimum sentence… Or a sentence for life.”

The judge stated that the trial could begin in about two months, so it would take until 2024 to hear the sentence.

