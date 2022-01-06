Home page politics

From: Kai Hartwig

In Germany, the corona vaccination should soon be mandatory. © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

The general compulsory vaccination should come in Germany. The talks between the parties in the Bundestag are not far yet. The first details are known for this.

Berlin – When it comes to a possible Corona * vaccination in Germany, tempers are often very high. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach * has already spoken out in favor of it several times. From the point of view of the SPD * politician, the fight against the highly contagious Omikron variant * “absolutely requires a general vaccination requirement. The vaccination is one of the two things that can lead us out of this crisis, ”Lauterbach said mirror. The second factor is a successful booster * campaign.

A general vaccination requirement does not yet apply. Only people who work in medical facilities or in nursing have to prove that they are fully corona vaccinated. This will also be checked nationwide from March 15.

In the second quarter of 2022, the general compulsory vaccination should come. At least that is the plan of the Ampel-Coalition * around Chancellor Olaf Scholz *. The head of government had already spoken out in favor of compulsory vaccination in the fight against the corona pandemic *. However, Scholz prefers an application for a general vaccination requirement out of parliament – instead of through the government. The Social Democrat would like a vote without group pressure. The subject of compulsory corona vaccination would become a matter of conscience for one and every member of the parliament.

General compulsory corona vaccination: Three possible variants are up for discussion

The now wants the first details of the new mandatory vaccination rules Business Insider have learned from government circles. As a result, there are three possible variants of what a corresponding law on the general compulsory vaccination could look like. The first would mean the strictest option: compulsory vaccination for everyone over the age of 18. Variant two provides for mandatory vaccination only for people over 60 years of age. The third option is already known and is supported by parts of the FDP *, the liberals around auditor Wolfgang Kubicki are strictly against a general vaccination requirement *.

All three variants have in common the fact that children and adolescents would not be subject to mandatory vaccination. According to the Greens * compared to the Business Insider this topic was left out of the discussions so far. “I cannot imagine that a majority would speak out in favor of compulsory vaccination for children,” said Heike Baehrens, the health policy spokeswoman for the SPD. However, a general compulsory vaccination could be adapted step by step to all age groups. A similar thing happened when the corona vaccinations were approved for different age groups.

General compulsory vaccination in Germany: The law will probably not come before March

But when it will come to a vote in the Bundestag on the general compulsory vaccination is still completely open. “Technical preparations are underway,” says the Federal Ministry of Health Business Insider. According to the SPD health expert Baehrens, the first talks will start “in the next week of the meeting”. It starts on January 10th. CDU * politician Tino Sorge, however, said: “I currently have no proposal from the traffic light groups to make vaccinations mandatory. The Federal Chancellery has left unanswered questions about the planning status to this day. “

The Greens do not expect implementation to be too rapid either. First of all, the "procedure" had to be agreed "between the democratic groups." An agreement before March is unrealistic. (kh)