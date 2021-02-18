Possible EU sanctions against Russia due to the situation with the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny probably won’t touch influential Russian businessmen. The details of the preparation of the new restrictions became known to Bloomberg.

According to the agency’s source, new restrictive measures may be introduced against officials and organizations directly involved in this case. It is noted that representatives of the EU countries can reach agreements on sanctions on February 22, their introduction may be finally approved in early March.

Disagreements arose in drawing up the sanctions list, which should be unanimously supported by 27 members of the bloc, the agency said. In particular, the representatives of Germany and Italy note that restrictions should not impede strategic interests, while Estonia, Poland, Sweden, Lithuania and Latvia call for immediate action.

Earlier, Reuters, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the European Union may impose travel bans and freeze the assets of supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the protest over the Navalny case. This possibility is associated with the willingness of France and Germany to take such measures. At the same time, Paris and Berlin may abandon tougher sanctions: for example, against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Agency sources also noted that the final decision will be made at a meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Ministers on February 22.

In early February, the court changed Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case to a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. This decision drew strong criticism from Western countries.