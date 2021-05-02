The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus revealed the details of the plans of a group of citizens who are accused of preparing a military coup and an attempt on the life of President Alexander Lukashenko. This was told by the commander of the republic’s internal troops Nikolai Karpenkov on the air of the STV TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to him, the conspirators wanted to “intercept” external financial flows under the guise of bribing people who were supposed to help them in the implementation of the plan. Thus, the rebels planned to divide these funds, and in the end the money would have gone nowhere, Karpenkov explained.

The commander of the republic’s internal troops stressed that those who planned the coup did not look like revolutionaries or heroes who were ready to sacrifice themselves. He noted that these are rather small fraudsters, “thieves”, each of whom wants to make his own proposal, topic in order to receive funding.

Earlier, the Belarusian state TV channel ONT published footage in which the alleged defendants in the case of preparing a military coup and an attempt on the life of President Alexander Lukashenko admit their guilt.

On April 17, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that an attempt was planned on him and his children, which was approved by the US authorities. The FSB confirmed the information about the assassination attempt and the attempted coup in Belarus. In Russia, citizens of the republic, Alexander Feduta and Yuri Zyankovich, who also have an American passport, were detained.