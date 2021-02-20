The administration of US President Joe Biden admits the imposition of sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline against the Fortuna vessel and its owner, KBT-Rus. This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to the American publication, the State Department believes that “Fortune” and “KBT-Rus” violate the current US sanctions. However, this ship and the company are already under the influence of American restrictive measures under other articles.

It is noted that the US State Department did not propose any new sanctions in its report to Congress on Nord Stream 2. The ministry did not call for measures to be taken against German or other European companies that are involved in the project.

On January 19, it was reported that the United States imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under construction. They touched upon the pipelayer Fortuna, its owner – KBT-Rus – and the Rustanker company.

Currently, the construction of Nord Stream 2 has not been completed; a section of the gas pipeline is being laid in the territorial waters of Denmark. Work in the waters of the kingdom is scheduled to be completed in April 2021. On the whole, Gazprom expects that the gas pipeline will be completed by the end of this year.