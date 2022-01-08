The White House is preparing new sanctions against Moscow in the event of an “invasion” of the Russian army in Ukraine, on the details of restrictive measures wrote The New York Times (NYT) citing US officials.

The author writes that the sanctions discussed by the administration of US President Joe Biden should take effect immediately after the “invasion” of the Russian military into the neighboring state. The newspaper recalled that it became known about the possible adoption of new rules before a series of talks in January, in which delegations from Moscow and Washington will take part.

Related materials:

The United States discussed with its allies disconnecting the largest Russian financial institutions from international banking and payment systems. They do not rule out the imposition of an embargo on the export of American developments necessary for the defense and consumer industries. In addition, Washington may adopt a strategy to arm the Ukrainian military, who will wage a “guerrilla war” against the Russian army.

“Technological sanctions will affect some of the favorite industries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, especially aerospace and military, which are the main sources of revenue for the Russian government,” the newspaper said.

The author added that the US will most likely pay key attention to fighters built in Russia, anti-aircraft missile and anti-satellite systems. Their attention is also attracted by the areas in which Russian scientists want to achieve particular success: space systems, neural networks, quantum computing.

Earlier, Russia was threatened with new sanctions due to the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack other states.