Details of new US sanctions against Russian organizations and ships participating in the Nord Stream 2 project have been disclosed. It is reported by TASS citing a statement from the US Treasury Department.

It is noted that the American sanctions will not affect the work of the Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (MSS), which is not related to Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream.

“All financial transactions and activities prohibited by the European Energy Security Protection Act 2019, <...>, with the participation of the Federal State Budgetary Institution Maritime Rescue Service (MSS) or any organization in which MSS directly or indirectly owns 50 or more percent of the shares that are not related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the Turkish flow “or any project that is the successor to any of these projects are allowed,” – specified in the document of the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier on May 21, the United States imposed sanctions against Russian organizations and vessels participating in the Nord Stream 2 project. The sanctions lists include the Marine Rescue Service, Mortransservice, Samara Thermal Property Fund, as well as a number of vessels, including Akademik Chersky, Baltic Researcher, Rescuer Karev, Yuri Topchev and others. …

Earlier, the US State Department confirmed the waiver of sanctions against Nord Stream 2. “It is in the national interest of the United States to suspend the implementation of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, its head Matthias Warnig and corporate employees of Nord Stream 2 AG,” explained the head of the department Anthony Blinken.

Initially, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project.