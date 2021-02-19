The administration of US President Joe Biden will present a report on new sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It could be submitted to Congress as early as Friday, February 19th. This became known to the Bloomberg agency.

It is expected that the document will indicate additional restrictive measures that will affect a small number of Russian companies, while German firms will not be subject to sanctions. Thus, the Biden administration seeks to stop the project and at the same time not to enter into confrontation with a close European ally.

According to sources, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken prefers not to target companies or individuals from countries such as Germany, as he believes it is more important to find a diplomatic solution and resolve the differences caused by former US President Donald Trump’s approach to America first foreign policy.

At the same time, the interlocutors point out that if Washington seeks to reduce tensions with Berlin, it risks alienating other allies, such as Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic countries.

Nord Stream 2, which runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, was supposed to be launched at the end of 2019, but US sanctions prevented. As a result, construction work had to be frozen, and the deadline was postponed to the end of 2021. Currently, the gas pipeline is 95 percent ready. The US, which wants to supply its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, is seeking to thwart completion of construction and has repeatedly threatened to tighten restrictions on the facility.