Russian Defense Ministry: new attempts to penetrate Ukrainian DRGs were stopped in Kozinka

In the Belgorod region, new attempts to penetrate the border of Ukrainian sabotage groups (DRG) into the village of Kozinka were stopped. Such details about the battles were revealed during a briefing by the Ministry of Defense on Monday, March 18.

The department noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost up to 150 military personnel. In addition, the enemy lost two tanks, three vehicles, as well as a Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle.

The Ministry of Defense added that Russian air defense forces shot down 143 Ukrainian drones, 22 Vampire and Grad shells, three Uragan shells and one HIMARS shell.

On March 15, the Russian President said that Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions with units numbering over 2.5 thousand saboteurs, as well as 35 tanks and approximately 40 armored combat vehicles.