The official report of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service of Yamalo-Nenets, published a few hours ago, confirmed that the death of Alexei Navalny It happened in correctional facility number three. It was reported that, apparently, Vladimir Putin's opponent felt unwell after a walk and lost consciousness.

According to the published report, the man had fainted immediately while moving through the arctic prison in which he had been held since December 2023. It should be noted that in August of that same year, Navalny received a new conviction for “extremism” and was sentenced to another 19 years in prison by the Moscow City Court.

Alexei Navalny, 47, was considered an opposition figure to the government in Russia. The politician and lawyer was convicted in 2021 for a fraud case that his followers and supporters have described as “fabricated” by the Vladimir Putin's government.

And last year he received what was his second conviction for the other case already mentioned, thus adding almost close to 30 years in prison.

Navalny's death was announced around 2:19 pm (Siberian time) this Friday, January 16. Since December 2023, the politician had remained in a prison in the autonomous district of Yamalo-Nenetslocated in Western Siberia2,000 kilometers from the Russian capital.

All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but they did not give positive results.

International media have also stated that the opponent was, for two weeks, in punitive isolation.

Official information from the center where he was held stated that his death had been sudden.

“They immediately arrived medical workers of the institution and a medical team was called of emergency. All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but they did not give positive results“, it was confirmed in this regard.

The Penitentiary Service confirmed that emergency doctors declared him dead. The Causes of death of the convicted person have not yet been clarified by the Russian authorities.

