“Dumskaya”: the ship with a cargo of grain from Ukraine was not damaged by a mine explosion

The bulk carrier Georgia S, which left Odessa with a cargo of Ukrainian grain and was blown up by a mine, continued its journey. About it reported newspaper “Dumskaya”.

According to the publication, the mine that exploded next to the ship turned out to be anti-personnel. The captain of a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier misjudged the situation and issued a distress signal. The ship and cargo were not damaged,

According to the ship tracking service Marine Traffic, Georgia S is now already passed Bosphorus and is in line to pass through the Dardanelles.

The explosion of the Georgia S bulk carrier was reported on the afternoon of November 18. Reuters, citing maritime specialists and a source in the Ukrainian government, said that the ship left the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa region and, while on the open sea, was damaged in the Black Sea.