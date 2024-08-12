Kommersant: Three militants wanted to attack a church in Kaspiysk with Molotov cocktails

Three residents of Kaspiysk, arrested in late June for creating a terrorist group, planned to attack an Orthodox church with Molotov cocktails. Such details of the preparation of the terrorist attack in Dagestan are revealed by “Kommersant” citing investigative data.

According to their version, two of the three attackers – 22-year-old Gusein Abdullaev and 19-year-old Mukhammad Ramazanov – worked as loaders at the warehouse of the transport company Magic Trans in Kaspiysk. Being followers of the religious movement Ahl-Sunnah wal-Jamaa (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), they decided to begin the fight against the infidels and the “lawless” security forces using force. In mid-June, Ramazanov took the oath to Abdullaev, and after the terrorist attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent, they decided to act.

The militants found 34-year-old Rashid Karibov, who had a criminal record and who held radical views, to organize an “action” in Kaspiysk with a bomb and knives. The latter were purchased by the group members in advance, and the components for the bomb were bought in hardware stores. Initially, the attackers decided to set off an explosion in the Church of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God or in any other place where a concentration of security forces was expected. Having studied the location of CCTV cameras and law enforcement vehicles, the militants settled on a different plan – to climb over the church fence with a homemade bomb, Molotov cocktails and a traumatic pistol.

However, their plans were disrupted on July 26, when all three were arrested. A few days later, the court remanded them in custody on suspicion of creating a terrorist group, illegally creating an explosive device, and preparing for a terrorist attack.