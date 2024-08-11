XDA: Microsoft Was Working on a Cloud OS Midori to Replace Windows

Details about the Midori operating system, which is being developed as an alternative to Windows, have appeared online. noticed XDA edition.

Videos from Microsoft’s 2013 corporate conference were shared on X famous insider WalkingCat. In the videos, Microsoft engineer Joe Duffy talked about the cloud operating system Midori, which could replace Windows in the future.

Judging by the video, the new OS was supposed to be cloud-based, work with programs released for Windows, and meet high security requirements. In particular, each third-party driver in the system would work as a separate process, and not affect the kernel. According to XDA journalists, in the event of a failure, the drivers would not affect the OS. “If the world was running Midori instead of Windows, the CrowdStrike crash would not have happened at all,” the article says.

The authors also noted that a team of strong engineers worked on the Midori project. Thus, absolutely all team members had extensive experience and even members of the management team could write code and make changes to the system. The first beta version of the cloud OS appeared in 2009, in 2015, work on Midori was officially curtailed.

In early August, former Microsoft engineer Raymond Chen revealed the origins of the BSOD, the most famous Windows error. According to Chen, there were three versions of the BSOD, and the first was called the “blue screen of misfortune.”