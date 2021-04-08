German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged to abandon the strengthening of troops on the border with Ukraine. Writes about it Reuters with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany.

“Among other things, the conversation concerned the strengthening of the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine. Chancellor demanded to prevent escalation of the situation [в Донбассе]”, – the details of the requirements of the Chancellor are disclosed in the government’s statement.

On April 8, it became known that a soldier of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed in Donbass. Prior to that, Kiev reported that since the beginning of the day, the enemy violated the ceasefire five times. One Ukrainian serviceman was killed.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line.

