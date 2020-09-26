Jake Joson, assistant to Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, has confirmed negotiations are underway to hold a bout with Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor. His words are quoted by ESPN.

Joson said negotiations between the Pacquiao and McGregor camp are progressing. It is noted that the battle should take place in 2021. The aide added that the proceeds from the fight will go to support victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines. “A huge part of his income from this fight will go to all Filipino victims,” he concluded.

On October 25, McGregor announced that he would fight Pacquiao. On the same day, he agreed to return to MMA. The Irishman is ready to fight against 38-year-old Diego Sanchez.

McGregor announced his retirement from MMA in June. Already in July, the Irishman hinted at a boxing match with Pacquiao.

McGregor is a former UFC two-weight champion. He also has one boxing match to his credit. In it, he lost to the American Floyd Mayweather.