Singer Manizha, representing Russia at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest 2021, will perform in the first part of the final stage of the event on Saturday 22 May. This became known following the draw during a press conference after the semifinals. Such details are revealed by TASS…

Manizha reached the Eurovision final with the song Russian Woman. In addition to her, representatives from Norway, Israel, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, Ukraine passed to the final of the competition. The rest of the contestants will be determined in the second semi-final on Thursday 20 May. Representatives of the “big five” – Great Britain, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, as well as the host country and the winner of the previous competition – the Netherlands, will also automatically take part in the final of the competition.