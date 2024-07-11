Details of HS | Tuppurainen got the Sdp’s lines straight – Six representatives who asked for permission to vote against the “conversion law”

Details of HS|At the group meeting on Tuesday, nine Sdp MPs announced that they were prepared to ask for permission to vote against the group’s line.

Six The SDP MP confirms to HS that he submitted a request to the party’s parliamentary group to deviate from the group’s line in the vote on the so-called “conversion law”.

From the group Elisa Gebhardt, Timo Magpie, Krista Kiuru, Johan Kvarnström, Matias Mäkynen and Nasima Razmyar submitted the request to the general secretary of the party’s parliamentary group by Wednesday evening For Kari Anttila.

Each of them has already stated in public that they intend to vote against the exception law. With the help of the law, the Government and the President of the Republic could cooperate to temporarily prevent people from applying for international protection at the Finnish national border and in its immediate vicinity without the possibility of appeal.

of HS according to information, it was announced at the meeting of the Sdp’s parliamentary group on Tuesday that nine people have prepared to file a request to deviate from the group’s line.

At that time, in addition to the aforementioned, the members of parliament of the first term were also critical of the exception law Lotta Hamari, Helena Marttila and Pinja Perholehto. If all nine had voted against the urgency of the emergency law in the great hall and all the opponents of the law were present, it would not have passed in this parliamentary termeven if all those who defended the law had made it there.

At the meeting, the chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen announced that a joint oral notification is not enough, but that the matter must be notified in writing with reasons. A written request is a procedure according to the group’s rules, although according to the group’s general secretary Anttila, it has not often been used.

In addition, Tuppurainen announced that he will have a personal discussion with each person who filed a notice on the subject before this week’s Friday morning meeting, where the parliamentary group will decide whether or not to grant deviation permits to the representatives who requested it.

Already during this meeting, the chairman of the party Antti Lindtman after the speech defending the exception law, Hamari announced that he would still consider the matter.

Hammer or Marttila did not want to say by Thursday morning whether they submitted the deviation requests or not.

Hamari referred to the fact that it has been agreed that the group’s management will inform about the matter on Friday. Marttila did not respond to contact. So there is no information whether they intend to vote for the law or not.

However, according to HS’s information, neither Hamari nor Marttila submitted a deviation request to the parliamentary group on Wednesday. The time to submit a deviation request was given until Wednesday at eight o’clock in the evening.

Butterfly grove says that he does not intend to vote against the law, but does not take a position on whether he intends to vote for it or not.

“I have repeatedly expressed my opinion at different stages of the parliamentary group’s proceedings and in the party’s internal discussions and tried to influence our position formation. Applying for an exception permit did not seem like a possible way to act,” Perholehti commented on his decision.

Why did it not seem possible to apply for an exception permit?

“We in the parliamentary group have used to act in such a way that when the group has a position, everyone weighs it, whether it is possible to commit to it, no matter what the opinion is along the way. I had discussions with many representatives about the matter and I came to this conclusion.”

Have you found the atmosphere of the group oppressive?

“Perhaps I have experienced this along the way, so that we have had different positions in the group and when we talk about such big issues, it evokes certain tones and tones. The subject has aroused emotions in group meetings from both sides.”

Would you have voted differently if you didn’t have to apply for an exemption?

“It may be that I would have resolved my position in a different direction if it had been possible.”

Although in public, Sdp’s group discussions have been described as good in spirit, not everyone agrees with this. In particular, Tuesday’s group meeting has been described as pressing and passive-aggressive.

The announcement of nine names was not welcomed by the group or its leadership, because seven or more no votes from the Sdp would make the passage of the exception law very difficult.

In the past, the party’s group meetings are in front of the group torn those members who have publicly taken a negative position on the exception law.

The chairman of the parliamentary group, Tytti Tuppurainen, did not respond to an interview request on Thursday.

“We will deal with requests at a group meeting on Friday at 10 a.m. I will be happy to comment after that,” Tuppurainen replied via text message.

Last At its meeting last week, the parliamentary group of the Sdp approved the agreement reached in the administrative committee on the committee’s report.

At that time, the nine representatives mentioned above opposed the agreement, in addition to which the former Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, sitting in the Constitutional Law Committee Ville Skinnari abstained. Skinnari justifies the abstention by the fact that, as a member of the Constitutional Law Committee, he did not want to take a position on the report at that stage, which was then still returning to the committee for the second round.

“Yesterday I was still thinking very carefully about what I am going to do with this bill, whether I will vote against, against or in favor. Yesterday I came to the conclusion that I will vote in favor”, Skinnari commented on his future voting decision.

However, he considers the law itself and the government’s proposal to be “really bad” and says that he is also disappointed with the records of the administrative committee due to the EU legal conflict of the exception law.

“It is quite clear that this legislation would require further improvements. It requires a great deal of activity from the State Council to justify this approach of Finland in a treaty-oriented world, where Finland has traditionally played the role of defending human rights.”

Constitutional Law Committee member Ville Skinnari (sd) left the committee meeting at the beginning of July.

Parliamentary group According to HS’s information, chairman Tuppurainen has told the Rkp, which is considering its own position on the exception law, that only five of the group would be voting against the exception law.

Several government sources say that the government parties have currently calculated the number of opponents of the law in such a way that the law would be passed as a matter of urgency, even though the vote is becoming very tight.

At least as recently as last week, there was a discussion in the governing parties about whether the law can be taken to the plenary session, if there is no certainty that it will pass there.

In such a situation, the fear has been not only how the collapse of the law as an emergency would look domestically, but also how it would look externally in the direction of Russia.

Correction 11.7. 10:10 a.m.: At one point it was stated that Ville Skinnari would be a deputy member of the Constitutional Law Committee. He is a member of the committee.