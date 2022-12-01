Details of HS | The suspect in the murder of the postman lives in a youth support center in Central Uusimaa – No significant criminal background

On Thursday, the Itä-Uusimaa district court imprisoned a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a postman in Myyrmäki. In the case, it is worth noting that the court did not arrest the man as a suspect with probable cause.

Vantaa According to HS information, the young man suspected of the murder of the postman in Myyrmäki lives in a youth support apartment in Central Uusimaa. He has no significant criminal record.

The small apartment building where the apartment is located is primarily aimed at young people who are moving into their own apartment for the first time from a children’s home.

According to the locals interviewed by HS, the house has been very peaceful in recent years. In the past, a police car was sometimes seen in its yard. The people interviewed by HS do not say that the residents of the house have done any kind of vandalism or other harm in the neighborhood.

EAST UUSIMA On Thursday, the district court imprisoned a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a postman in Myyrmäki. The arrest was made on the basis of suspicion.

The court can imprison a criminal suspect either as a suspect with probable cause or on the basis of reason to suspect. Reason to suspect is the mildest of the grounds. It means that the detention will be processed again in a week at the latest. In the meantime, the police are gathering more information about the grounds for suspicion.

The police say in their release that the suspect reported himself to the police. He also said that he was guilty of the act.

The police emphasize that it is a matter of suspicion at this stage.

“We continue to investigate the case and find out this person’s part in the matter and his movements on the night of the violence”, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tero Tyynelä in the bulletin.

Police previously suspected a 23-year-old man from Helsinki, who was released from pretrial detention last weekend. According to the police, it is likely that the man has nothing to do with the murder.

“The man previously suspected of the crime was released, as the police did not have the conditions to continue detaining him. We are still investigating the course of the night’s events for him,” Tyynelä says in the press release.

The death took place in the yard of a housing association located on Myyrmäentie in the early hours of November 17.

The police are still asking for eyewitness accounts of the man dressed in dark clothes.

Tips should be sent to [email protected]