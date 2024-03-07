Details of HS | The preparation of the “conversion law” for stubborn asylum seekers is stalling

Officials are having difficulty finding a solution in the form of a law that would allow the return of asylum seekers sent from Russia to the Finnish border for the purpose of disruption. According to HS's information, Rkp plans to oppose the bill if it is against the constitution and international agreements.

Ministry of the Interior the working group headed by

According to HS's information, the bill will not be completed at least by Friday, as was originally intended.

The reason is that no solid justifications have yet been found for the bill, which could be considered to pass the parliamentary constitutional law committee. The work is done by a working group with expertise from many ministries.

Difficult the presentation is made by the fact that according to the Finnish constitution, a foreigner may not be deported if he can be threatened with, for example, the death penalty or other treatment that violates human dignity.

The same principle is included in several key international human rights treaties and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

According to HS's information, the draft law has already been preliminarily described to the chancellor of justice responsible for the government's legal supervision, after which its preparation has continued.

Is it is possible that a presentation that meets international agreements will not even be prepared.

However, the work still continues, and the interior minister is a basic Finn Mari Rantase there is a lot of pressure to finish the bill.

The proposal has not yet been discussed politically among the governing parties. The ministers were supposed to discuss the motion on Friday, but the meeting has been canceled.

According to HS's information, the governing party Rkp has already informed the other governing parties in February that it will not accept the bill if it is clearly against the constitution, international agreements and EU law.

of HS according to the information, the goal of the legal project is to give the authorities the authority to prevent asylum seekers from Finland and to turn away asylum seekers who come to the eastern border or who have crossed the land border to Finland away from the Finnish border or from Finland.

Such a possibility would only be possible if the authority could clearly demonstrate that it is a hybrid operation carried out to disrupt another state.

Because of this, the law may become a so-called exceptional law.

Exception laws deviate from the general principles of the legal order or interfere with the basic rights of citizens. The approval of at least five-sixths of the parliament is urgently needed to enact it.

In itself, it is possible for the Finnish parliament to enact an exception law quickly, if a sufficiently large majority is found in the parliament. The majority can be found at the eastern border.

On the other hand, the parliament cannot change international agreements.

Government has so far prevented the hybrid operation by keeping the borders closed. With the arrival of spring, many asylum seekers may also start arriving across the more than 1,300-kilometer land border.

According to the current decision, the eastern border is closed until April 14. According to HS's information, the border will remain completely closed at least as long as there is no replacement law.

Keeping the border constantly closed causes problems for people living in Finland and Russia, for example, who need to meet, for example, their relatives on the other side of the border.