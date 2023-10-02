Details of HS | The infamous Swedish street gang Dödspatrullen has landed in Finland

A notorious Swedish gang quietly established a drug importation organization in Finland.

The police an extensive drug crime investigation revealed that the Dödspatrullen, which has a very violent reputation in Sweden, has spread to Finland.

The Central Criminal Police and the Helsinki Police have been investigating the extensive narcotics complex since the spring. The investigation has revealed connections between Dödspatrullen and street gangs operating in Finland. According to HS’s information, drugs brought to Finland have been passed on to Finnish street gangs, among others.

The investigation has been carried out together with the Swedish police. In Sweden, the police have, among other things, made a large seizure of weapons and drugs, and arrested gang members suspected of crimes in Finland. The arrests in Sweden were reported in June. The Central Criminal Police has previously said that a total of more than ten people are suspected in the investigation.

of HS according to the information, the police suspect four Swedish men of drug dealing in the Helsinki area, which has been run from three apartments. The main suspects are four Swedish men aged 21-25, three of whom are imprisoned in Finland and one was imprisoned in absentia last spring. The fourth suspect is in the custody of the Swedish authorities.

All four men are connected to the Dödspatrullen criminal network, or networks operating under it.

The four are suspected of a serious drug crime, the place of which Helsinki has been marked as the crime scene. According to public incarceration data, the crimes have already started in the summer of 2022 and continued until last May.

Central Criminal Police and the Helsinki police have been investigating the drug network between Sweden and Finland since the beginning of the year.

According to the information received by HS, the Swedish police received telephonic data from a person belonging to the Dödspatrullen, which was seized during an arrest related to a firearm crime in the spring. On the phone of the suspect in question, a large number of messages related to drug dealing were found, as well as address information that referred to apartments in the capital region.

Even before the arrests made in the summer, HS received tips from other sources about Swedes staying in the capital region, who were said to be involved in the drug trade.

During the investigation, the police seized about 150 kilograms of drugs, which were transported to Finland, for example through northern Sweden, on trucks. The drugs related to the investigation have been imported in ten batches. This is the largest drug seizure that has been made in connection with street gang investigations in Finland.

Death patrol is one of the most famous parties in the Swedish gang conflict. In Sweden, the gang named as a criminal network was born in 2015 in the Rinkeby district, when two young men Izzy’s and Maslah’s the murders split the old group of friends into two camps: Shottaz and Dödspatrullen.

The violence between these two gangs has since escalated and fragmented between several groups, and currently the gangs are firmly involved in the Swedish drug trade.

The Swedish authorities consider the Dödspatrullen to be a very violent group. Several members of the group have been convicted and are suspected of firearm crimes and murder.

STT also reported on the investigation by KRP and the Helsinki police on Monday.

