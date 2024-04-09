Details of HS | The government is planning increases in healthcare service fees

The government's cut list of hundreds of millions also includes, among other things, the relaxing of nursing staffing, the postponement of the therapy guarantee for young people and the cutting of social welfare organizations' subsidies.

Social- and health services will undergo major cuts next year that will be felt in citizens' wallets and everyday life.

According to HS data, the government is trying to save 600–700 million euros in social and health spending, but now it seems that such large savings will not be expected.

This is a cut from the increase in social security expenses.

The government is supposed to decide on a total of three billion euros in adjustments in its budget rush early next week.

Of those, two billion euros are to be implemented by cutting government spending, such as services and benefits. Taxes are going to be raised by around one billion euros.

Helsinki Messages told a month agothat the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) is in pain because the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has not accumulated enough savings.

According to the information obtained by HS from several sources, STM's savings list only includes measures for less than 400 million euros. We are still looking for new ones.

The negotiations include, among other things, an increase in service fees charged to customers. The welfare regions decide on service fees, so in practice the government would increase the maximum level of allowed fees.

This could result in savings of more than 50 million euros, if not more.

At issue it has been a model that the maximum amounts of customer fees for specialized medical care are increased and harmonised. It is not known how much the customers' payments would increase.

According to HS data it has also been mentioned in the negotiations that the care requirements for round-the-clock assisted living in elderly care will be relaxed. One model has been that only eleven caregivers would be required for every twenty elderly people.

The savings depend a lot on how low the caregiver requirement is lowered. It has been suggested that something less than a hundred million euros could be collected from this.

If nurse assessment were to be completely repealed, it would save 240 million euros, according to VM's estimate last spring.

Third the big saving item that was brought up in the negotiations is bringing up the cuts of social security organizations so that they would start as early as 2025. This might roughly save around one hundred million euros.

More than 11,000 social and health organizations operate in Finland, and they play a major role in the healthcare system. They have 1.3 million members, and half a million volunteers participate in the activities.

The organizations manage, for example, services for different patient groups alongside the public service. Organizations play a significant role in helping young mental health patients and drug addicts, among other things.

The total amount of grants received by social welfare organizations is just under 400 million euros, which means that this would be a significant cut to their operations.

The start of the therapy guarantee for children and young people may also be postponed by, for example, a year.

of HS according to sources, social security savings largely consist of small streams.

Finding savings has been made more difficult by the fact that the savings should be used up already next year.

It is difficult to make quick savings in social and health services. Often, one surgery causes spending pressure elsewhere. When, for example, health centers cut back, it is reflected in increasing expenses in hospital emergency rooms.

STM and several experts would be ready to prune the network of hospitals and 24-hour emergency services, but Rkp and Basic Finns in particular are against it. The working group that considered the matter suggested in early January significant pruning and, among other things, reducing the number of central hospitals, which would result in a saving of one hundred million euros. Political guidelines are missing.

One possible solution is better cooperation between the welfare regions, for example in personnel hiring and purchasing services, but this will not be a sure saving for next year.

Pursuit is also to curb the prices of rental doctors and other external staff, but some of the members of the coalition have a tight-lipped attitude towards this.

Further weakening of the care guarantee has also been highlighted.

Sanna Marini (sd) during the government, the parliament approved an amendment to the law, according to which the treatment guarantee for primary health care had to be tightened to seven days from November of this year.

Orpo's government revoked the law. The maximum waiting time for outpatient care is now 14 days.

It can be difficult to save on the treatment guarantee, as patients easily move to overcrowded emergency rooms if they cannot get treatment at health centers.

Eligibility requirements for social security workers are also planned to be relaxed, but this is unlikely to result in very large savings.

The Ministry of Finance has put forward the reduction of obligations under the Social Welfare Act. It could mean, for example, reducing home services for the elderly.

The Social Welfare Act applies to social services, income support, social assistance and related activities.