Details of HS | The government does not intend to approve a research program related to immigration – Researcher: “Historical political intervention”

“This is a historic political intervention in research,” says a researcher familiar with the work of the Strategic Research Council.

Petteri Orpon According to HS’s information, the (kok) government does not intend to accept the program theme presented by the Strategic Research Council (STN) for next year.

The program in question would have concerned immigration.

Originally, Perussuomalaiset had expressed their concern in the government that the program package presented by STN does not sufficiently deal with the negative aspects of immigration. However, the postponement of the program theme is accepted by all government parties.

“We wanted research questions related to immigration to be thought about,” says the special assistant of the fundamental Finns’ ministerial group Niko Ohvo.

According to Ohvo, the study should have paid more attention to the negative multiplier effects of immigration. According to Ohvo, it would also be good to include current issues – such as hybrid influence and the rise of anti-Semitism – in the research.

Therefore, according to HS’s information, the chairmen of the governing parties have decided that the research program in question will be postponed to a later date, possibly to 2025.

STN has not yet received an actual decision from the government.

At the beginning of the week STN sent bulletin, where it said that there is no decision yet on next year’s program themes. Consequently, it has not been able to open the search for programs in the schedule of previous years.

The government the postponement decision is exceptional. Something similar has never been seen before in STN’s ten-year history.

“This is a historic political intervention in research,” says one researcher familiar with the council’s activities.

STN, operating in connection with the Academy of Finland, finances socially significant and impactful research. Every year, STN makes a presentation on the theme areas of the research to the country’s government, which confirms their funding based on the presentation.

A total of 55 million euros per year is allocated to these large program projects.

This fall, STN presented two themes to the country’s government.

The title of the second was Water as an element of well-being, safety and peace and another The interactions of immigration, work and well-being in the Finland of the future.

In addition, the council proposed that the focus cutting across these two research themes would be democracy.

Council presented in the program package on immigration was intended to examine “key societal, social and cultural issues related to immigration by means of multidisciplinary research.”

“The favorable development of a welfare society and the economy requires both a sufficient number of skilled workers and versatile skills”, STN sent out in June in the bulletin the program was filmed.

According to Ohvo, there is nothing dramatic in the government’s decision in itself. Mostly, they said, it was hoped that the program would better correspond to the spirit of the government program.

“The theme of immigration in itself would have happened. But it still requires a little fine-tuning,” says Ohvo.

Also the secretary of the coalition government group Henrik Vuornos assures that there is no great drama in the postponement decision.

According to Vuornos, the government intends to propose that, instead of the immigration program, the theme of democracy, which was originally supposed to be a cross-cutting focus of the programs, would be raised as the second actual program alongside the water theme.

According to Ohvo, the second program theme would be the “training and changing skills needs” program.

Although the government makes a decision on the money for strategic research, so far the research themes have clearly come from the scientific community.

The Strategic Research Council selects the program units it presents through a long process in which various parties are consulted.

Themes of this type were mapped with an online survey aimed at researchers in the fall of 2022. Based on the survey, selected theme blanks were developed last spring with various stakeholders.

In May STN organized a public hearing where the water and immigration themes chosen by it were reviewed. STN announced the themes it presented in the bulletin in June.

Since these are large research projects, many researchers have already spent a lot of time on grant applications related to the projects.