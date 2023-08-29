Details of HS | The government does not ban Nazi flags

The handling of the communication has been transferred to the chairmen of the governing parties. The government plans to initiate more than 20 measures that will increase equality and equality.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) government does not intend to ban extremist symbols such as Nazi flags in its future communication to parliament on equality and racism.

According to HS’s information, a ban has been considered in the negotiations regarding the communication, but it has proven to be legally complex. However, the government intends to find out whether, for example, banning Nazi flags is legally possible.

According to HS’s information, instead, the promotion of anonymous recruitment is recorded in some form in the communication. The goal of anonymous recruitment is that nothing irrelevant to the job, such as the applicant’s foreign name, affects the job seeker’s opportunities in the recruitment process.

The government the text of the equality notice, also called the racism notice, is to be approved on Thursday. After this, it also becomes public.

of HS according to the information, the communication is more or less ready, but at least at noon on Tuesday, the wording of some sentences was still open. However, there have been so many controversies that the handling of the communication has been transferred to the chairmen of the governing parties already on Sunday.

Orpo communicated to HS on Thursday afternoon that the negotiations are not stuck but are moving forward.

Many sources describe to HS that the communication will be completed soon, unless something surprising comes up.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson’s including work on the notification text has moved in the right direction.

According to HS sources, there have been several arguments between Rkp and basic Finns, especially about the words and definitions chosen for the communication. One compromise proposal had already emerged in the working group last week, but according to HS information, it did not go to Rkp.

In the announcement there will be more than 20 measures aimed at increasing equality and also eliminating structural racism. Educational activities are aimed at schools and sports organizations, for example.

Several million euros are planned to be allocated to the measures in the communication, but they will be agreed upon in more detail during the September budget meeting.

Prime Minister Orpo said Yelle during the prime minister’s interview session on Sundaythat equality issues will be centralized under the Prime Minister’s office.

“It is very far along. I can tell you that the implementation and monitoring of measures to promote non-discrimination and anti-racism work will be centralized under the Prime Minister’s Office of the Government. I consider this a strong message about how seriously I take this question,” Orpo said.

Communication is important first of all for Rkp, but also for the entire government. If the Rkp does not accept it, the government is in danger of falling. That’s unlikely to happen.

Notification is For Rkp, a way to continue in the government without losing face, even though it has not received the apologies it demanded from the basic Finns from past writings.

The communication is also important to the assembly. It needs additional evidence for both domestic and foreign use that the government it leads is not racist.

Parliament is scheduled to vote on the communication on September 8.