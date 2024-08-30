Details of HS | The electricity in the Helsinki hall will be cut off on Monday, the property is in danger of being damaged

Details of HS|A power cut poses several risks to the structures of the Helsinki Hall. However, one serious environmental threat has been avoided, according to HS data.

In the boycott The electricity in the Helsinki hall is about to go out on Monday. Halliytiö is no longer able to pay its bills after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified the conditions of the exception permit necessary for payment in June.

According to the documents seen by HS and other information from HS, there are many risks associated with cutting off the electricity. If the city of Helsinki’s electricity company Helen stops supplying electricity to the hall, groundwater threatens to rise into the premises.

For example, the training hall is below the water table inside the rock. Electric drainage pumps keep groundwater out of the training hall.

The difficulties of the holding company are due to the fact that its main owners are Russians Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family are on the sanctions list because of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Banks do not agree to mediate the hall’s payment traffic.

Free electricity, water threatens to rise in the training hall. According to HS information, elevators and restaurant facilities are also at risk of damage. If water were to get into the actual arena facilities, the benches in the stands would threaten to mold.

According to HS, the fire alarm system would stop transmitting alarms to the rescue service. The sprinkler system and building automation would also stop working.

According to HS, however, one risk of power cuts has been successfully avoided. There has been ammonia in refrigerators, the tanks of which could be damaged by electricity.

For STT, representing the hall company Kai Paananen said earlier that if the ammonia tanks in the hangar are left without electronic monitoring, the hangar could explode in the worst case scenario.

According to HS, the company that maintains the tanks has agreed on Friday to empty the ammonia from the hangars for free.

Hall has been rented to the hall company by the City of Helsinki. City office manager Jukka-Pekka Ujula says that he does not have a detailed idea of ​​what the most concrete risks of power cuts are.

“I have understood that the threat [sähköjen katkaisemiseksi] is acute.”

Ujula does not take a position on whether a representative of Helsinki Hall has been in contact with the city and expressed concern about possible risks.

“If there is a possibility of environmental damage or something else, we have the authorities to intervene,” says Ujula.

According to HS’s statement earlier in August, Helsinki Hall is insolvent.

The halliytiö is no longer able to pay its mandatory bills related to property maintenance, because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified in June that third parties cannot pay them with the exemption granted to the halliytiö.